QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A few months after crowning the borough’s best taco, Queens is kicking off a contest for who has the best bagels.

The Queens Chamber of Commerce is holding its first Best Bagel Competition and is asking the public to send in their picks and vote before a winner is announced next month.

“Bagels aren’t just breakfast; they’re a daily dose of connection for people as they make a quick stop at their favorite restaurants and bodegas. Whether you like them plain or with everything, smeared with butter or cream cheese, Queens offers some of the best of the doughy delights in the city,” Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

The public can send nominations to the Chamber of Commerce until Jan. 26. The voting begins on Jan. 29 and runs through Feb.7, according to the agency.

A winner will be announced on Feb. 9, which is National Bagel and Lox Day.

In November, Burgers Tacos Wings & Seafood won the inaugural Queens’ Best Taco Competition. Last year, Rocco’s of Roc Beach took the crown for the borough’s best pizza.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.