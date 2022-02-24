FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in the leg after two men opened fire at a basketball court in Queens Wednesday afternoon, police said Thursday.

The suspects took their guns out as they walked inside the court, located along Beach 51st Street near Elizabeth Avenue in Far Rockaway, and fired multiple times before running away, video released by police showed.

The victim was injured on his left leg during the incident, according to the police. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was reported by authorities to be in stable condition.

