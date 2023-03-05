QUEENS (PIX11) — The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an anti-Asian attack in Queens on March 2, according to authorities.

The two victims, a female, 44, and a male, 24, were walking on Junction Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Police said an unknown woman in a white Acura SUV yelled an anti-Asian slur at the female victim and then threw water on the victim. The female got out of the SUV with two males and kicked and punched both victims in the head.

Police said the group returned to the SUV and left, heading westbound on Roosevelt Avenue. The victims were taken to the hospital and treated for head injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.