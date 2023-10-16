QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of purse-snatchers attacked two women before riding off on their mopeds in Queens earlier this month, police said.

The four suspects ambushed a 46-year-old woman while she was walking on 35th Avenue and 98th Street at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 6, police said. The robbers knocked the woman to the ground while stealing her bag, police said. The victim hit her head on the pavement and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A couple of hours earlier, the suspects dragged a 30-year-old woman to the sidewalk while trying to take her purse near Roosevelt Avenue and 75th Street, authorities said. The woman was not injured.

The suspects fled on mopeds after each incident, police said. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.