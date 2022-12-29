JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Supporters and protestors of Drag Story Hour at a library faced off from opposite sides of the street in Queens on Thursday.

Protestors carried “leave the kids alone” signs while supporters held up “drive the homophobia away” signs and “libraries are for everyone” signs at the Queens Public Library at Jackson Heights. The number of supporters at the scene outweighed the number of protestors at the library.

Police were called to the scene. This isn’t the first time protestors have shown up to Drag Story Hour. Some protestors allegedly previously stormed Councilmember Erik Bottcher’s office; Botcher helped organize Drag Story Hour.

“In recent months, anti-LGBTQIA+ protesters have descended on these family events, attempting to get into our libraries to disrupt them while shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs at performers and attendees,” Bottcher, along with Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Council Members Shekar Krishnan and Crystal Hudson said in a joint statement. “They have also vandalized the homes of three members of this City Council who support Drag Story Hour. It is particularly disturbing that these anti-LGBTQIA+ protesters have focused their harassment in Jackson Heights and Chelsea, two neighborhoods with historical importance as safe communities and centers of organizing for the LGBTQIA+ movement in New York City.”

