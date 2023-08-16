QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Several people were taken into police custody Wednesday evening during a protest outside the former Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens. The site now provides temporary housing for up to 1,000 migrants.

Queens resident Brenda explained why she opposes the site as a migrant shelter site.

“They’re not vetted. Don’t know who they are. We have a school here elementary school right there. We don’t know anything about them. And there’s no place for them to go,” she said.

“Residents are frustrated, they’re angry, and they have a right to be,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

Also Wednesday, questions emerged over how New York State and New York City are working together to address the migrant crisis.

Attorneys for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul sent a letter to attorneys for the city, insisting the state has offered locations to house migrants that the city has turned down.

“We offered riverbank state park, we offered aqueduct, we have smaller sites as well, so we are continuing to help identify sites,” Hochul said during an interview with NY1.

“He had a number of locations that we turned down, were going to sit down and tell her why we could not use those places,” Adams explained.