The bed of a pickup truck was charred Tuesday evening when a propane tank sitting in the rear of the truck exploded, cops say (Citizen App).

SAINT ALBANS, Queens — A propane tank in the back of a pickup truck exploded Tuesday, creating commotion on a Queens street.

FDNY units responded to the call at Linden Boulevard and Murdoch Avenue in Saint Albans just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police and fire officials said nobody was injured in the explosion.

The fire was extinguished, though the rear half of the vehicle was severely damaged.