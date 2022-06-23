QUEENS (PIX11) — Everything is in a hurry around the airport; Creatures have places to go and things to do.

That includes turtles.

Turtlesnear JFK (Greg Mocker/PIX11)

Laura Francoer is the chief wildlife biologist for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. PIX11 News went along for the ride as the crew performed the daily turtle watch.

“We are looking for terrapins. We drive along the airfield fence line. They generally come out at high tide,” said Francoer.

The female turtles are nesting in June and July. They make their way from Jamaica Bay looking for higher ground to lay eggs.

Sometimes the turtles make their way to the runways, where they could cause a safety incident.

Staff pick up the terrapins and check to see if they been rescued before. A chip is inserted near the shell and the data collection helps the port keep them safe and study their movements.

The turtles are returned to a safer area where they can lay eggs or return to the water. The Port Authority has an office of wildlife that supports all five airport locations.