JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Police released new images of the man accused of critically injuring a Queens pawn shop owner with a metal rod.

Police did not give the name or age of the victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident. Officers received a call about an assault about 12:59 p.m. Monday; the address given, 178-22 Jamaica Avenue, houses the Global Pawn Shop.



Surveillance images of the man wanted in a Queens assault. (Credit: NYPD)

Originally, police said the victim was shot in the head, but later clarified he was struck with a metal rod. The attack appears to have happened during a robbery.

The suspect was last seen wearing a green Adidas baseball hat, a black face mask, a dark blue jacket, a black backpack, dark green pants and black shoes. He was last seen on foot fleeing westbound on Jamaica Avenue. Surveillance footage caught him in front of 185-09 Jamaica Avenue; police did not say if that was before or after the attack.