NYPD releases sketch of unidentified man found floating in East River off Queens

Queens

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Police sketch of man found floating in East River off Queens

Police sketch of a man whose body was found floating in the East River, off the shore of Queens, on May 26, 2021. (NYPD)

HUNTERS POINT, Queens — Over two weeks after authorities discovered the body of an unidentified man floating in the East River, the NYPD released a sketch of the man on Thursday.

Police released the above sketch in hopes the public could help identify the man.

Back on the morning of May 26, police responded to a call of a body floating in the vicinity of Center Boulevard and 56th Avenue in the Hunters Point neighborhood.

The NYPD Harbor Unit recovered the man’s body and officially pronounced him dead.

The medical examiner was to determine the man’s cause of death, which was still not known Friday morning.

Officials described the man as white, wearing a long-sleeved brown shirt, camouflage pants, and black sneakers. He had a small scar near his right ankle and had no tattoos, police said.

Police previously released the below photos of a sobriety coin the man had in his possession when his body was found.

Coins- East River body found
Police released images of coins found in a man’s possession after his body was found floating in the East River on May 26, 2021 (NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

How rain gardens stop flooding and water pollution

Queens mom wants daughter's murder to change law

Man arrested in shooting of 10-year-old Queens boy Justin Wallace

Arrest in shooting of Queens boy, community mourns

Queens high school launches digital 'Comfort Food' cookbook to support families in need

NYPD commissioner update on fatal shooting of 10-year-old Queens boy and more

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter