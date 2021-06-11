Police sketch of a man whose body was found floating in the East River, off the shore of Queens, on May 26, 2021. (NYPD)

HUNTERS POINT, Queens — Over two weeks after authorities discovered the body of an unidentified man floating in the East River, the NYPD released a sketch of the man on Thursday.

Police released the above sketch in hopes the public could help identify the man.

Back on the morning of May 26, police responded to a call of a body floating in the vicinity of Center Boulevard and 56th Avenue in the Hunters Point neighborhood.

The NYPD Harbor Unit recovered the man’s body and officially pronounced him dead.

The medical examiner was to determine the man’s cause of death, which was still not known Friday morning.

Officials described the man as white, wearing a long-sleeved brown shirt, camouflage pants, and black sneakers. He had a small scar near his right ankle and had no tattoos, police said.

Police previously released the below photos of a sobriety coin the man had in his possession when his body was found.

Police released images of coins found in a man’s possession after his body was found floating in the East River on May 26, 2021 (NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).