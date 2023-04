Police shot a man with a knife in Jamaica, Queens on April 13, 2023, sources said. (Credit: Citizen)

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – Police shot a knife-wielding man in Jamaica, Queens on Thursday, sources said.

Police shot the man after he charged at them with a knife on 164th Street, according to police sources. The man was hospitalized in an unknown condition.

The man was the second person to be shot by NYPD officers on Thursday. Police shot and killed a 78-year-old man in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn around 3:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.