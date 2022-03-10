JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — An NYPD officer opened fire on a driver who was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle in Queens Wednesday night after the suspect struck the officer’s partner while fleeing the scene, police said Thursday morning.

The officers were responding to a confirmed stolen vehicle, a white Subaru from New York that was picked up on a license plate reader, near Tuskegee Airmen Way and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica around 11:40 p.m., police said. As soon as the two officers got out of their unmarked vehicle, the suspect reversed and struck one of the officers in the leg, according to authorities. His partner opened fire on the vehicle as it drove off. The stolen vehicle also hit the police car during the incident, police said.

Both officers were taken to the hospital. The officer who was struck sustained minor leg injuries but it was not believed to be broken, officials said.

The suspect remained on the loose and the stolen vehicle had not been located, as of Thursday morning. Investigators believe the driver was the only person in the vehicle. Police said it was unclear whether the suspect was shot.

It’s the second time this week that officers have opened fire on a driver during a traffic stop in New York City. The NYPD has launched a review of a police-involved shooting in the Bronx on Sunday night that left an 18-year-old driver with a bullet wound in his brain.

Following the shooting, NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said the officer’s actions may have gone against department protocol. The shooting and the officers’ body-worn camera video were placed under review by the NYPD.

“The department’s policy is not to shoot at a moving vehicle unless something other than the vehicle is being used as a weapon. However, there is a carve-out in there that gets reviewed on a case-by-case basis,” Corey said.

