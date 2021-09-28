Man grabs 2 women with strollers in separate incidents in Queens: NYPD

Image of a suspect who police say forcibly touched two women in Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

WOODHAVEN, Queens — A man targeted two women with baby strollers in separate forcible touching incidents in Queens last week, police said.

The incidents occurred within 10 minutes of each other in Woodhaven. The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Tuesday, hoping someone would recognize him and come forward with information.

At approximately 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 22, the man approached a 20-year-old woman pushing a stroller and grabbed her from behind while recording on his cellphone, according to police. Afterward, he fled on foot, police said.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the suspect approached a 41-year-old woman. The second victim was also pushing a baby stroller when the suspect grabbed her from behind while recording on his cellphone, police said. He fled on foot following the second incident as well.

Neither of the victims reported any injuries to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).