Police searching for suspect who robbed three in Queens — including a young boy

This suspect wanted in three Queens robberies. (Credit: NYPD)

JAMAICA, Queens — One man is being sought in connection with three separate robberies in Queens, which took place in the span of a week, police said Friday. The youngest victim was just 12 years old.

The first incident happened about 7:20 a.m. Jan. 26 on Jamaica Avenue, police said. The man pretended to have a gun and approached a 12-year-old boy, stealing his cellphone before running away.

Five days later, the suspect approached a 26-year-old man on Parsons Boulevard about 8:30 a.m. Police said the suspect displayed a firearm and stole the victim’s MetroCard before fleeing on foot.

The last incident happened Wednesday, police said. The same suspect approached an 18-year-old man who was walking near 163 Street and Jamaica Avenue and pretended to have a firearm. The suspect demanded money before removing $80 from the victim and fleeing.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

