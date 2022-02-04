Police searching for suspect who robbed three in Queens — including a young boy

JAMAICA, Queens — One man is being sought in connection with three separate robberies in Queens, which took place in the span of a week, police said Friday. The youngest victim was just 12 years old.

The first incident happened about 7:20 a.m. Jan. 26 on Jamaica Avenue, police said. The man pretended to have a gun and approached a 12-year-old boy, stealing his cellphone before running away.

Five days later, the suspect approached a 26-year-old man on Parsons Boulevard about 8:30 a.m. Police said the suspect displayed a firearm and stole the victim’s MetroCard before fleeing on foot.

The last incident happened Wednesday, police said. The same suspect approached an 18-year-old man who was walking near 163 Street and Jamaica Avenue and pretended to have a firearm. The suspect demanded money before removing $80 from the victim and fleeing.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

