WHITESTONE, Queens (PIX11) — Police are searching for the driver of a black SUV that fired shots into four unoccupied parked cars overnight Thursday in Whitestone, Queens.

The incidents happened within a 20-minute span between 1:20 a.m. and 1:40 a.m.

According to police, the first shooting happened at 15th Drive and 149th Street, where a white Jeep Wrangler was hit. The next shooting was just a five-minute drive away at 154th Street and 21st Avenue, where a 2007 Chevrolet Express 1500 van was struck.

The third shooting happened a block away. A 2020 Toyota Sienna yellow cab was hit at 154th Street and 22nd Avenue. The cab’s owner told PIX11 News that he slept through the shooting, and woke up to discover his window smashed. He said he assumed someone had smashed the window. It didn’t occur to him that the window had been shot at because the neighborhood is so safe.

The fourth and final round of shots hit a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, parked just a few minutes away on 20th Road. Police say one of the bullets also went through the front door of a home where three people were sleeping.

Police believe the black SUV being sought was picked up in the same area where shots were fired, near 154th Street and 21st Avenue.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).