QUEENS (PIX11) — Police have released the photo of Tony Kempsey a 58-year-old man who allegedly raped a woman after he gave her a ride on his moped.

According to police the incident first took place on April 30, at 5 am.

The alleged rapist approached the 49-year-old female victim as she was walking home. He began a conversation with the victim, who then climbed onto the back of the scooter, where he drove her to an address on 48 Avenue and 72 Street.

Upon arrival at the location, he then punched her in the face. This caused her to hit the ground and lose consciousness, police officials said. Kempsey then proceeded to rape the victim.

As she regained consciousness, he fled on his scooter. The victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital where she was admitted in serious but stable condition.

Police said Kempsey has multiple arrests dating back to 1982, his most recent charge is from 2017 for criminal impersonation of a police officer.

Officials said he displayed a shield and a firearm and ordered a suspect to the floor where he punched and kicked her multiple times and slashed the victim in the neck.

Kempsey is around 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with a medium build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).