QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — An officer was hit with a BB gun round overnight Thursday near a Queens NYCHA complex, officials said.

The victim was assigned to the houses for a routine patrol, and was struck while on-duty. Police said he was hit in the right hand and sustained minor injuries.

The person who fired the gun shot from within the housing complex, according to police. That suspect fled afterward. Police did not have any description of the suspect.