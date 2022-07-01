SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A person of interest wanted in connection to a gruesome triple homicide in South Jamaica has been arrested in Maine, according to the NYPD.

Travis Blake was taken into custody by members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force and local law enforcement in the Pine Tree State, authorities said late Thursday. Charges were pending Blake’s extradition to New York.

Blake, 29, had been sought in regard to the slayings of Vashawnna Malcolm, Karlene Barnett, and Dervon Brightly, according to police. Officers responding to a 911 call on June 24 found the three victims dead inside the home on 155th Street near 116th Road that they shared with Blake, officials said.

Malcolm, 22, was found on a bed inside a second-floor bedroom, her hands bound and tape over her mouth, police said. The bodies of Barnett, 55, and Brightly, 36, were discovered in the home’s basement, cops said. Investigators believed that the bodies had been in the home for days before their discovery, according to authorities.

Police said that the three victims were believed to be related, but did not indicate any relation to Blake beyond the shared address. Detectives were probing whether a domestic dispute led to the killings.