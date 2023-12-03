FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Neighbors in a quiet neighborhood in Queens said they were jolted out of sleep in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“So many people screaming, so I’m screaming, but I can’t see in the window because it’s dangerous,” said neighbor Sindy Guardado.

Guardado said gunshots followed the screams and then sirens with emergency crews flooding Beach 22nd Street, where investigators said four people of the same family were fatally stabbed.

Police said they got a frantic 911 call from a woman who said her cousin was killing everyone in their family. Two veteran officers working the overnight shift got here first. Police said they saw a man, carrying luggage, leaving the driveway.

“They could’ve easily let the person walk past them with the luggage. Instead, they stopped, asked a couple of questions, and tried to gain some intel before they walked in there. Unfortunately, they were met with the perpetrator in this incident. He went right at ‘em,” said Chief of Department Jeffrey B. Maddrey.

Police said the suspect, Courtney Gordon, lunged at them with a kitchen knife, slashing one officer in the neck and the other in the head. One of the veteran cops opened fire, killing the 38-year-old. They were able to call for backup, but those officers were unable to go inside because Gordon had set a fire in the living room before trying to get away.

Once inside, the officers made the gruesome discovery: an 11-year-old girl barely alive, as well as a 12-year-old boy, a 44-year-old woman, and a man in his 30s at the home were dead at the scene. The girl was taken to a local hospital and later died too. Another woman, who is 61, was rushed to another hospital in critical condition.

“This scene was chaos, multiple victims, a house on fire and a madman on rampage, on a mission. I’m thankful that these police officers showed up. Imagine what would’ve happened if police officers weren’t there,” said NYC PBA President Patrick Hendry.

Gordon had been arrested for strangulation during a domestic violence incident in the Bronx, where he lived. He was visiting family in Queens, a visit that ended their lives.

“They were nice people…Things happen between families, but whatever happened, it was really terrible, especially for the little kids,” said Amisha Paul who recalled seeing her neighbors during happier times.

The officers will make a full recovery.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive and what set this man off. They are also checking to see if the kitchen knife used to attack the officers is also a murder weapon.