FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — The NYPD is looking for a suspect who reportedly etched antisemitic symbols into cement in front of six locations in Forest Hills, Queens.

The first incident happened on Saturday, March 18, outside the 112th NYPD Precinct. The individual etched two antisemitic symbols into the cement in front of the precinct.

The second incident happened on Monday, March 20, when two antisemitic symbols were discovered etched in the cement outside a junior high school on 102nd Street.

Also on March 20, a symbol was found etched into the cement in front of a residential building on Queens Boulevard.

The fourth incident occurred on Tuesday, March 21, when another antisemitic symbol was discovered outside a residential building on 72nd Drive.

On Wednesday, March 22, the NYPD said there were two attacks in which an antisemitic symbol was etched into the cement: one in front of a synagogue on 112th Street, and the other was in front of a residential building on Austin Street.

The individual wanted for questioning is described as having a slim build, last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and sneakers.

These incidents came right as the Anti-Defamation League released a report showing New York state led the nation in 2022 with the highest level of incidents against the Jewish community.

According to the report, there were 580 antisemitic incidents in New York in 2022, a 39% increase over 2021. Of those, 68% were recorded in the five boroughs.

The ADL reports 72 antisemitic assaults in New York in 2022, the highest number ever recorded. The vast majority of those – 66 assaults – occurred in New York City.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).