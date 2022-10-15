FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A boy was fatally shot while aboard a subway train in Queens Friday, according to the NYPD.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, who got on the train not long after school. Two groups got into a verbal argument on a southbound A train heading toward the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station around 3:45 p.m. when at least one shot was fired, hitting Burnett, police said.

“As the train pulled into the last stop … the injured teen was pulled off the train by a good Samaritan,” said NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox. “Once on the platform, they were met by two Transit Bureau police officers who were patrolling the station. The officers immediately rendered aid and summoned EMS.”

Officials said the teenager was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries there. Detectives launched an investigation to find the suspects. No arrests have been made so far.

Burnett’s death is the eighth homicide to happen in the city’s subway system this year, according to authorities.

