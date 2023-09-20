QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Five people were arrested and a 10-year-old child was removed after authorities found guns and drugs, including fentanyl, in a Queens Village home Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers recovered four firearms, four kilo presses, and approximately four kilos of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl after executing a search warrant at the single-family home on 100th Avenue at 4:40 a.m., according to the NYPD. One of the guns was an AK-47, sources said.

“What makes this crime even more dangerous was the fact that a 10-year-old child was in close proximity to these dangerous substances,” an NYPD official said at a press briefing.

The child’s second-floor bedroom was across the hall from a room filled with drugs, authorities said. The child is related to one of the suspects but police would not specify how.

Guns and drugs were also found in the home’s basement, police said.

“One person, we believe, was involved in heavy distribution of narcotics. This is a large operation,” the NYPD official said. “We feel this was both sale and distribution of illegal firearms and illegal narcotics.”

Authorities have not yet identified the suspects or released the charges.

The arrests come after four children were exposed to fentanyl at a Bronx day care. Nicholas Dominici, 1, died as a result of the exposure.

The day care owner, 36-year-old Grei Mendez, and her husband’s cousin are facing federal charges in the case. The NYPD is still searching for Mendez’s husband.