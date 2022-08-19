EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — Officers are still on the hunt for two other teenage girls, as police said there are five suspects in the death of a taxi driver in Queens.

Austin Amos and Nickolas Porter, both 20, and a 15-year-old girl were arrested by police on Thursday and are accused of beating Kutin Gyimah, a city cab driver, to death. The incident happened Saturday evening in Queens.

Police said the suspects refused to pay their fare. Surveillance video showed a group attacking the 52-year-old driver, who then fell to the ground and hit his head.

Now, the suspects are facing serious charges, including manslaughter and gang assault.

Abigail Barwuah, Gyimah’s widow, reacted to the arrests as she mourned the loss of the man who did a job he loved while providing for his family.

“We want justice to be served I’m so happy these guys have been identified,” Barwuah said. “He was my children’s hero he was my backbone. He was the one I looked to, he was the only one, and now, his life has become short, just like that.”

Gyimah leaves four young children behind.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).