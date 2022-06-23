Tagged subway car in Queens in connection with June 2022 incident (NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) — Police busted alleged graffiti artists out tagging trains in Queens early on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responded to the 75th Avenue subway stop on the E and F lines around 2 a.m. They arrested Hugo Guerreiro, 39, and Alexis Gines, 32, on charges of criminal mischief, making graffiti, reckless endangerment and criminal trespass.

Police found two duffle bags under vehicles, officials said. There were 15 cans of spray paint inside. Officers also recovered a police scanner.

Guerreiro is from Portugal and flew in just days before his arrest, sources said. Gines has prior graffiti arrests from 2018.

The trains the pair allegedly tagged were not in use, sources said. They were being stored in a tunnel.