Credit: NYPD

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested the man in connection to a church vandalism incident in Queens, police said Sunday.

Around 1:26 a.m. on Mar. 8, the suspect used a stick to break the front window frame of the main entrance of the Community Church of Christ along 108th Avenue near 167th Street, video of the incident showed. He also broke the glass window by the front entrance ramp of the church before leaving the area, authorities said.

An investigation by the police’s Hate Crime Unit identified the suspect to be 32-year-old Tonnie Smith, a Queens resident. He was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and aggravated harassment, both identified as hate crimes.