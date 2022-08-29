FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a 26-year-old woman accused of hitting two people with her car while trying to run over a woman she was fighting with, officials said Monday.

Bystander Milton Storch, 59, was killed in the Saturday incident outside a Queens deli. Police busted alleged driver Kiani Phoenix, 26, on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. Storch and Phoenix were regular customers at the deli, Angel Rosado, who manages the store said.

“Things went left,” Rosado said. “They started arguing here, they finished outside. Next thing you know, he was hit by a car.”

Phoenix, 26, argued with a woman at a deli on Beach 20th Street on Saturday morning, police said. She allegedly got into her car, hopped the curb and tried to hit the woman she’d been arguing with.

Instead, Phoenix allegedly “rapidly” accelerated, fatally striking Storch, who’d been seated on a mobility walker, police said. She then fled the scene.

A 36-year-old man was also hurt, officials said. The intended target was uninjured.

Storch’s neighbor was shocked to hear about his death.

“I cried because I couldn’t believe it when my husband told me,” she said, adding, “That didn’t have to happen to a person who had nothing to do with a fight. To be innocently mowed down? I don’t know.”