Plane passenger who caused security incident at LaGuardia released without charges: officials

An alleged erratic airline passenger who allegedly prompted a security incident and emergency response at LaGuardia Airport on Oct. 9, 2021. (Credit: Fawad Khuja)

QUEENS, N.Y. — A plane passenger whose erratic behavior onboard a flight to New York City caused a massive emergency response at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday will not face charges in connection with the incident, Port Authority Police said on Sunday.

The unidentified passenger was released without charges and no criminality was suspected following an investigation, authorities said.

Police and fire personnel descended on the Queens airport Saturday afternoon after they were notified of a “security incident” involving a passenger on a flight from Indianapolis to New York City, officials said.

The Embraer Air E75 regional jet landed at LaGuardia just after 3 p.m. and all passengers safely deplaned the aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A Port Authority spokesperson said a passenger on the plane was displaying suspicious and erratic behavior that caused concern to other passengers.

The pilot alerted authorities to the situation on the ground.

Runway 4 was cleared in order to deplane passengers.

So the end of our flight got interesting pic.twitter.com/gdJSUUG906 — Laura (@lbrgdl) October 9, 2021

Video posted to Twitter from inside a plane on the ground showed emergency vehicles lined along parts of the tarmac surrounding at least one aircraft.

Additional video showed the large response scene, which included police and other emergency vehicles, while one user’s video showed a man face down on the ground with emergency personnel.

Officials said there was no evidence of a bomb on board or threats made about an explosive, contrary to social media hearsay.