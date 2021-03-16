PIX11 part of monthly program to get Queens residents back to work beginning with online job fair

QUEENS — Queens Borough President Donovan Richards has been looking for a way to get his borough back to work since the coronavirus pandemic devastated the local economy last year.
PIX11 is part of the borough president’s effort to hold monthly, virtual job fairs.
“My hope is to get, you know, at least a few hundred of the individuals hired,” Richards told PIX11.
The borough president expects 14 businesses and organizations to participate. One of them is Queens Centers for Progress, a nonprofit that helps the developmentally disabled.
Michelle Jenkins, with QCP, said that the business representatives deliver presentations and put their information in the chat area for the job seekers to access.
“They reach out to us via chat,” she said. “Then they reach out to us by sending us a resume or even calling.”
You can join one on Thursday, March 18, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. It’s catered toward Queens residents but anyone can sign in. Folks should RSVP by Wednesday.