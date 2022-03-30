QUEENS (PIX11) — We have really great news if you are looking for a job right now.! PIX11 News is teaming up with the Queens borough president to host an in-person job fair. It’s the first in-person job recruitment event since the pandemic began. Thirteen businesses are now hiring in Queens.

Cesar Marin, like so many New Yorkers, lost his job during the pandemic. But Marin never lost hope; he stayed focused, and took action, attending last year’s job fair hosted by the Queen’s borough president’s office. Marin landed a job as a manager at LaGuardia airport.

The Council for Airport Opportunity recruits at these job fairs and helped place Marin. Andrew Campbell is their executive director. Campbell says Laguardia and JFK airports are trying to fill over 1,500 positions right now.

“We have positions in maintenance, food, retail, even flight attendants. We need people now,” Campbell said.

Campbell’s organization is just one of 13 employers and recruiters taking part in the Queen’s borough president’s job fair. Borough President Donovan Richards says this year’s job fair is bigger and better than ever. His office has hosted more than a dozen job fairs, most of them virtual.

This week, job hunters can meet one-on-one with recruiters. And there are new companies taking part, from the the US Department of Justice to social services agencies. It couldn’t come at a better time: according to New York State Department of Labor, the Queens unemployment rate is 6.3% as of February 2022.

“I want to thank PIX11 for being a co-sponsor from the beginning. We really have seen hundreds of people get hired at these fairs,” said Richards.

Marin says his experience at the job fair last year was life changing. He wanted to share a message for job hunters.

“There’s always hope and know your worth,” said Marin.

The job fair will take place this Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at Queens Borough Hall. Fairs will be held in-person in the Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall, located at 120-55 Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens.

Subsequent fairs will be held on April 28, May 26, and June 30, 2022.

RSVP at www.queensbp.org/rsvp