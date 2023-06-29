The number 7 subway train arrives Tuesday, May 24, 2016, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) – A person suffered head trauma while subway surfing in Queens Thursday, authorities said.

The subway surfing incident happened on a 7 train near the Queensboro Plaza station in Long Island City, an FDNY official confirmed. The person was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Last week, a teenager was killed and another was injured while subway surfing in Brooklyn.

Subway surfing incidents rose 366% over one year from 2021 to 2022. Members of the New York City Council and Mayor Eric Adams have called for more to be done to curb subway surfing, including education in schools, outreach by police, public service campaigns and changes on social media.

“How many more sons and daughters do we need to lose before action is taken,” Adams said last Thursday.

Adams said social media companies such as TikTok need to take action and stop promoting dangerous stunt videos like subway surfing on their platforms.

The NYPD’s transit chief said as part of the department’s outreach, they identified about 70 teens who were caught subway surfing or posted videos on social media. Officers spoke with them and their parents.

New York City Transit President Richard Davey said the agency is also involved in outreach. When asked what a conductor or straphanger should do if they notice someone on top of or on the back of a train, Davey said they should speak up.

“Folks are encouraged to get an MTA employee, or if they see a police officer, to let them know immediately … Pulling the [emergency] cord will be an act of last resort,” Davey said.

PIX11’s Lauren Cook, Eileen Lehpamer and Jonathan Rizk contributed to this report.