JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – Police are searching for the person who broke into a mosque in Queens and stole donation boxes with $2,000 inside.

The suspect – pictured in the photo above – forced his way through a door at the Arafa Islamic Center on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica around 8 p.m. March 9, the NYPD said. Once inside, he allegedly stole two donation boxes that contained about $2,000 and then fled the mosque.

The NYPD is still trying to identify the suspect, who was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).