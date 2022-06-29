Travis Blake was identified as a person of interest in a triple homicide. (NYPD)

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – Police are looking for the man who may be responsible for killing three people and leaving their bodies at the crime scene for days.

Travis Blake, 29, was identified as a person of interest in the slayings of Vashawnna Malcom, Karlene Barnett and Dervon Brightly. Their bodies were found inside a 155th Street home after the NYPD received a 911 call June 24.

A relative of the deceased was the one who made the gruesome discovery and called 911, authorities said. Police brought that person in for questioning and later released him.

Malcom, 22, was found with her hands bound on a bed and tape over her mouth, police said. Her body was located in a second-floor bedroom. Brightly, 36, and Barnett, 55, were found in the home’s basement.

Police said Brightly suffered injuries to his head, while Brightly had stab wounds to her head and neck.

All three victims are believed to have been relatives, police said. Officials did not indicate any relationship between Blake and the victims, but his address was listed as the same home where the bodies were found.

Detectives are looking into whether a domestic dispute led to the deaths. So far no arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).