A pedestrian was struck by an MTA bus on Dec. 14, 2022, officials said. (Citizen App)

QUEENS (PIX11) — A pedestrian is in serious condition after being hit by an MTA bus in Queens Wednesday morning, officials said.

The person was struck near Utopia Parkway and 46th Avenue at around 8:26 a.m., according to the FDNY. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.