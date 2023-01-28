FILE: Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

QUEENS (PIX11) — An off-duty peace officer was arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated, along with other offenses, in Queens, police said.

Shaniece Ballard, 30, was arrested around 2:46 a.m. on Saturday, authorities said. Officers pulled Ballard over after she disobeyed a red light, at Grand Central Parkway Service and 75th Avenue.

The New York City Administration for Children’s Services employee was hit with seven charges, including refusal to take breath test, unsafe turn, and driving while ability impaired by alcohol, according to officials.