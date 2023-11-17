BREEZY POINT, Queens (PIX11) – A partial human body was found at a beach in Queens on Friday, police said.

A “human torso with attached legs” was found on the sand at a beach in Breezy Point on the Rockaway Peninsula just after noon, NYPD officials said.

The New York City medical examiner will determine the cause of death of the person, who hasn’t yet been identified.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available from police.

