Partial building collapse at warehouse near Queens Best Buy

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Dozens of firefighters responded to a partial collapse at a Queens warehouse near a Best Buy, officials said Monday.
There have been no reports of injuries in connection with the collapse at 32-49 49th Street, a Buildings Department spokesman said. Despite reports that the collapse happened at a Best Buy, it actually happened at a neighboring warehouse building across the parking lot.
There were 20 FDNY units at the scene of the collapse after the emergency call around 7 p.m.