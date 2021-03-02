Partial building collapse at warehouse near Queens Best Buy

Firefighters were on the scene on March 1 of a reported partial building collapse in Queens. (Citizen)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Dozens of firefighters responded to a partial collapse at a Queens warehouse near a Best Buy, officials said Monday.

There have been no reports of injuries in connection with the collapse at 32-49 49th Street, a Buildings Department spokesman said. Despite reports that the collapse happened at a Best Buy, it actually happened at a neighboring warehouse building across the parking lot.

Queens All Hands Box 7405, 32-49 49 ST, Non-Fire Emergency, EXP 4 WALL, Under Control — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) March 2, 2021

There were 20 FDNY units at the scene of the collapse after the emergency call around 7 p.m.