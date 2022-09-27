QUEENS (PIX11) — Open space and transit are among the major issues around the city.

They are on the drawing board along a stretch of old railroad tracks in Queens.

One proposal has gained steam after NYC Mayor Eric Adams pledged $35 million in city funding for phase one of a park along the old structure.

The QueensWay has proposed an elevated park along the track right of way, owned by the city.

Mayor Adams’ support and local Councilmember Lynn Schulman and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards would help create a park section between Metropolitan Avenue and Union Turnpike, that runs for about three-quarters of a mile.

Travis Terry with Friends of the QueensWay said it’s time to do something with the abandoned area.

“There have been years of community engagement, years are planning. We are about 80% done with construction documents, and we’ll see something happening in the next three years. It’ll be extraordinary,” Terry said.

A group called QueensLink has been working on a transit route in an area known as a transit desert.

QueensLink Executive Director Rick Horan wants to see rail and trail integrated from the beginning of a project.

“If they were serious about public transit, it would be considered along with a park. It’s like putting in your landscaping and then deciding what kind of house to build,” Horan said.

MTA planners have studied the reactivation of the Rockaway line, with cost estimates in the billions. It is being reviewed as a possible project for future improvement projects.

QueensLink sent a letter signed by more than a dozen elected leaders this summer to the mayor and governor asking for an environmental impact study.

QueensWay supporters said this section of the park would not preclude future rail plans.