JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A panhandler robbed a man in Queens when he pulled out his wallet to give the woman some money, police said Sunday.

The woman, who’s believed to be in her 20s, approached the 79-year-old victim inside a restaurant on Junction Boulevard near 56th Avenue on March 28, officials said. She asked the man if he could spare any change.

The woman grabbed around $80 from the man, police said. He tried to stop her, but fell to the ground during the struggle.

Officials said the woman fled the scene. They asked for help identifying her.

