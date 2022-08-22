GLENDALE, Queens (PIX11) — Two crooks claiming to be police officers forced their way into a Glendale home, handcuffed a woman inside, and stole approximately $10,000, authorities said Monday in an appeal for tips in the unsolved case.

The duo rang the doorbell of the home near Woodhaven Boulevard and Doran Avenue around 1:05 a.m. July 23, identified themselves as cops to the woman who answered the door, and said that they were looking for her boyfriend, according to officials.

They then kicked open the door, handcuffed the 27-year-old woman, and grabbed about $10,000 before fleeing in a dark-colored Ford Mustang, police said.

No injuries were reported in the home invasion, according to authorities.

Investigators released surveillance images of the two suspects, as well as video footage of them approaching the home. In the background of the footage, pulsing blue and red lights, similar to an NYPD vehicle’s turret lights, can be seen.



One of the suspects can be seen in the video wearing a baseball cap, a blue t-shirt with what appears to be the NYPD emblem on the left breast, and gloves. He carried a flashlight, and a pair of handcuffs hung from his belt. The second suspect used their hand to cover the camera recording the footage before it could capture a clear image of them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).