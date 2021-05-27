Firefighters on the scene after fire ripped through a home in Ozone Park, Queens early Thursday, May 27, 2021. (PIX11 News)

OZONE PARK, Queens — At least four people were hospitalized after fire broke out in a Queens home early Thursday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said units responded just after 4:15 p.m. for reports of flames on the third floor of the three-story private dwelling at 101-10 101st Ave. in the Ozone Park area.

Firefighters rescued four victims from the building, off of whom were hospitalized in serious condition, authorities said.

The fire was placed under control just after 5 a.m., the FDNY said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.