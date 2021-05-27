4 seriously injured in fire at Queens home: FDNY

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fire at Ozone park home in Queens

Firefighters on the scene after fire ripped through a home in Ozone Park, Queens early Thursday, May 27, 2021. (PIX11 News)

OZONE PARK, Queens — At least four people were hospitalized after fire broke out in a Queens home early Thursday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said units responded just after 4:15 p.m. for reports of flames on the third floor of the three-story private dwelling at 101-10 101st Ave. in the Ozone Park area.

Firefighters rescued four victims from the building, off of whom were hospitalized in serious condition, authorities said.

The fire was placed under control just after 5 a.m., the FDNY said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Subway attacks continue to bother straphangers

Brooklyn and Queens Catholic churches at 100% capacity

Car plunges into water in Queens, leaving 3 dead: FDNY

More than 20 vehicles vandalized in Astoria, Woodside

Father, 8-year-old son among 3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Queens: police

Mayor promises to finish safety improvements and bike lane on Queens Boulevard

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter