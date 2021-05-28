Firefighters on the scene after fire ripped through a home in Ozone Park, Queens early Thursday, May 27, 2021. (PIX11 News)

OZONE PARK, Queens — Fire officials determined a house fire in Queens that left four women critically injured was accidental.

The blaze broke out on the third floor of a three-story private dwelling home at 101-10 101st Ave. in Ozone Park early Thursday.

Four women, between the ages of 30 and 60, were rescued from the building and taken to the hospital in critical condition. They suffered severe trauma to their bodies, authorities said.

The FDNY determined the fire was accidental and caused by overloaded extension cords.

There were no smoke alarms present, according to the FDNY.

FDNY Fire Marshals have determined that the May 27th all-hands fire at 101-10 101 Avenue in Queens, where four civilians suffered life-threatening injuries, was accidental, caused by overloaded extension cords. No smoke alarms were present. pic.twitter.com/UB5WQGLVR4 — FDNY (@FDNY) May 28, 2021