OZONE PARK, Queens — Fire officials determined a house fire in Queens that left four women critically injured was accidental.
The blaze broke out on the third floor of a three-story private dwelling home at 101-10 101st Ave. in Ozone Park early Thursday.
Four women, between the ages of 30 and 60, were rescued from the building and taken to the hospital in critical condition. They suffered severe trauma to their bodies, authorities said.
The FDNY determined the fire was accidental and caused by overloaded extension cords.
There were no smoke alarms present, according to the FDNY.