FDNY and NYPD members on the scene after a house fire in Ozone Park, Queens that left a 9-year-old boy dead and nine others hurt early Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, officials said. (PIX11 News)

OZONE PARK, Queens — A child is dead and nine others hurt after fire broke out in a Queens residential building overnight, according to authorities.

The NYPD said police responded around 2 a.m. Wednesday to a 911 call for a fire in a three-story building at 81-19 102nd Road, near 81st Street, in the Ozone Park neighborhood.

Fire officials believe the blaze started in the basement or cellar level, which is actually the garage.

There were heavy flames in that garage level, a deputy fire chief said on the scene.

Upon extinguishment of the fire, officers discovered a 9-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive inside the building, the NYPD said.

EMS pronounced the boy dead at the scene.

Officials later identified the young victim as Remi Miguel Gomez Hernandez and confirmed he lived at the location.

Nine other victims were removed from the building by firefighters and rushed to local hospitals, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation early Wednesday.

Editor’s note: Authorities originally reported all ten victims were removed and hospitalized.