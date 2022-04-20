JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — On Wednesday, police confirmed the death of a pawn shop owner in Queens who was attacked with a metal rod late last month.

Around 12:59 p.m. on March 31, police responded to an ongoing assault inside a pawn shop along Jamaica Avenue near 178th Place, according to officials. Upon arrival, officers found 60-year-old Arasb Shoughi with severe trauma to the head. A preliminary investigation by police found that the suspect hit the victim several times in the head before fleeing westbound on Jamaica Avenue.

The Global Pawn Shop owner was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was initially reported to be in critical condition by authorities. Police said the victim succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

Officers are still on the hunt for the suspect, who was last seen wearing a green Adidas baseball hat, a black face mask, a dark blue jacket, a black backpack, dark green pants and black shoes.



Surveillance images of the man wanted in a Queens assault. (Credit: NYPD)

