Overloaded power strip caused massive Jackson Heights fire: officials

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — New York City fire marshals say an overloaded power strip caused a massive apartment fire in Queens that injured 21 people, including 16 firefighters.

The fire marshals announced Friday that they determined the April 6 blaze in the six-story building was an accident, and smoke alarms activated as they should have.

Officials said previously, though, that about 10 minutes went by before 911 was notified of the fire, and the door to the unit where the fire began was left open, each giving the blaze time to spread.

Fire officials are urging people not to overload power strips and extension cords. The fire displayed about 240 residents.

The fire broke out on the top floor of the apartment building on 34th Avenue, near 90th Street, in Jackson Heights around 1 p.m., according to the FDNY. The fire grew to eight alarms, with over 46 units and approximately 400 emergency and fire personnel responding to the scene.

Firefighters worked for nearly 12 hours battling the blaze that left hundreds without a home.