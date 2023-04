QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — One person died in a house fire in Queens early Sunday morning, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters responded to the three-alarm blaze in a two-story home at 218-01 36th Ave. in Bayside at around 5:40 a.m., officials said. One civilian was pronounced dead at the scene, the FDNY said.

No further information was immediately available.