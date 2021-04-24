Danezja Kilpatrick, center, was charged in the deaths of her infant twins after they were found dead in their Queens apartment. (Credit: William Hayes/PIX11 News)

WOODSIDE — A Queens mother accused of killing her 6-week-old twins allegedly stabbed one of the babies in the neck with a knife, according to the district attorney’s office.

Danezja Kilpatrick, 23, was arraigned Saturday morning on two counts each of first- and second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child as well as one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

“This is a tragic, heart-wrenching case. Two babies – boy and girl twins – are dead and their mother charged with doing the unthinkable. The babies were just 6 weeks old,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Saturday in a statement. “This should have been a joyous time for this family, instead the babies’ relatives are mourning their deaths and the sad fact that the one person who should have been their protector and loving caregiver allegedly killed them.”

The 46-day-old babies — Dallis and Dakota Bentley — were found dead at their home at the Woodside Houses New York City Housing Authority complex on Thursday after police were called to perform a welfare check on Kilpatrick, officials said.

When officers entered the apartment, they found the baby boy, named Dallis, in a bassinet with a knife protruding from his neck, according to the district attorney’s office.

After the officers found Dallis and questioned Kilpatrick about the second baby, she pointed toward under the sink, officials said. That’s where they found Dakota wrapped in a plastic garbage bag, according to the district attorney’s office.

Both infants were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A judge on Saturday set Kilpatrick’s next court date for May 21. If convicted, she faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.