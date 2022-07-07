JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — One man was killed and another wounded in a double shooting late Wednesday in Jamaica, according to authorities.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 11:35 p.m. found a 32-year-old man shot in the back seat of a parked car on Sutphin Boulevard near 121st Avenue, police said. First responders rushed the man to an area hospital with gunshot wounds to the neck and chest, but he could not be saved, officials said. His identity has not been released pending notification of his family.

A short time later, a 28-year-old man walked into the same hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, authorities said. That man said that he had been shot at the same location, according to police, who described his condition as stable.

No arrests had been announced as of early Thursday.

The deadly double shooting comes amid a recent spate of gun violence across the city.

