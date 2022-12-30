ARVERNE, Queens (PIX11) — A police-involved shooting that killed one man after being shot by an officer Thursday has sparked an investigation in Queens.

Hours after the deadly shooting, there were still police officers blocking the scene near Beach 56th Street and Beach Channel Drive. Police said officers shot a man there just after 8 p.m. on Thursday. After learning about a group gathering in a building’s lobby, a sergeant and two uniformed officers were investigating.

As they approached the lobby, two men took off. They caught one of the suspects and arrested him for drug possession. The second male ran off but was eventually stopped by one of the officers, according to police.

“A violent struggle ensues. Our officer discharged his firearm. Our perpetrator is hit. Our perpetrator was in possession of a loaded 40-caliber firearm. Right now, we don’t believe he fired, but he was in possession of a firearm,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

Officials said officers rendered life-saving techniques before he was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

People in the community said they are worried about crime in the area. But, unfortunately, the shooting doesn’t help their fears.

“It’s a high activity for violence. Uncomfortable just like any other New Yorker you wouldn’t want to live over here not knowing what you are walking out to,” said one woman.

Authorities said there are 20 seconds of internal video showing the violent struggle between police and the man killed. Investigators are now scrutinizing the video.

One woman did not want to speak on camera but was in tears and told PIX11 she knew the man and that he had recently returned to the neighborhood.

A man who lives in the building next to where it happened said there needs to be more emphasis on preventing incidents like these.

“Let’s try our best and let the youth do things that are productive and gainful. Let the police also be very cautious when they are handling young people. They should not be fast to shoot,” said Seray Almamy. “Thank god they have body cameras to see who is negligent. But it’s a rough job to be a police officer, so we should see where they are coming from.”