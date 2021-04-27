Officer fatally struck on Queens highway by car that fled; driver in custody: NYPD

Police on the scene after an NYPD officer was struck and killed by a car that originally fled the scene on the Long Island Expressway in Queens early Tuesday, April 27, 2021, according to authorities. (Katie Corrado for PIX11 News)

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — An NYPD officer has died after being struck by a car that initially fled the scene on the Long Island Expressway in Queens overnight, police said early Tuesday.

The officer was helping direct and divert traffic at the scene of an earlier accident around 2 a.m. on the Long Island Expressway, near the Clearview Expressway in the Fresh Meadows area, when he was hit by the sedan that then drove off, authorities said.

The cop was initially transported to a Flushing hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries, the NYPD said.

Police were able to catch up to the vehicle about 10 minutes away and take the female driver into custody, according to officials.

There was no immediate information on charges or an arrest.

The eastbound side of the Long Island Express was closed Tuesday morning from Exit 25 / Utopia Parkway to Exit 27 / Clearview Expressway.

The NYPD is expected to give an update to the press at 6 a.m.

This is a breaking, developing story. Check back for updates.