Off-duty officer shot in Queens: NYPD

ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — An off-duty officer was shot in Queens on Tuesday night, police said.

Officials were not immediately sure if the off-duty officer was a member of the NYPD or of another agency. The officer, who was shot near Beach Channel Drive and Beach 62nd Street, was being taken to a hospital for treatment.

The NYPD asked people to avoid the area because of the police investigation.

The shooting comes the night before the funeral of Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, who was taken off life support for days after he and NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, 22, were shot while in Harlem. Rivera died the night of the shooting.

A number of NYPD officers have been shot in what’s been a violent start to 2022 for police. An officer was shot in the Bronx and a detective was shot in Staten Island. The year began with an officer shot while asleep in an East Harlem NYPD precinct parking lot.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit New York City on Thursday to discuss gun violence. Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD officer himself, has decried the shootings. Adams shared a “blueprint” to end gun violence after the shootings of Rivera and Mora.

“We will ramp up enforcement, deploy more officers on the streets and in the subways, and get our courts at full capacity,” he said. “And we will invest in those longer-term preventions as well: Fixing our broken schools, supporting our unhoused New Yorkers, improving access to mental health services, and changing our laws.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).